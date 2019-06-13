Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

Mike Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability at the State Department, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. believes that Iran is responsible for attacks that damaged two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Pompeo said at a news conference Thursday in Washington that the attacks on the ships are part of a “campaign” of “escalating tension” by Iran and a threat to international peace and security.

He said the United States will defend its forces and interests in the region but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

