Newest phone scam involves Apple users

COLORADO SPRINGS – Different day, different scam. This one involves Apple users and the scammers are calling some Colorado Springs residents multiple times a day. What makes this different is that the call pops up on your caller ID as being from Apple or AppleCare. The calls are actually coming from Pakistan and they are completely bogus.

Many of the calls are being targeted towards seniors and one woman tells News5 they’ve called her ten times so far. She wasn’t sure what to think about the call, so she contacted Apple and they informed her that everything was fine and that the calls were not from them. She explained that the calls sound very realistic and the caller tells you that your iCloud account is compromised and not to log into your account.

The things is, the number the scammers are using is a legitimate Apple Tech Support number. It’s nothing more than a trick to disguise where the actual call is coming from. If there is a problem with your account, Apple won’t handle it with a phone call to you. If you receive a call that appears as AppleCare on your caller ID and the number shows as 800-275-2273, don’t bother answering and if you are able, block the number. There are no issues with your iCloud account.

Never give anyone your personal information and never give a random caller your credit/debit card information.

If you’re receiving calls from numerous unwanted callers, make sure to add your phone number to the “National Do Not Call” registry. You can do so online by clicking here, or you can call 1-888-382-1222. Keep in mind that you’ll need to do this every couple of years.

If you continue to be harassed by these types of calls, there are more options.

You can file a complaint online with the Colorado State Attorney’s office by clicking here.

You can file an online complaint with the FCC by clicking here.

You can also file a complaint online with the FTC by clicking here.