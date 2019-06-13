New trial date announced for Donthe Lucas in Kelsie Schelling case

PUEBLO – The trial for Donthe Lucas, who is accused of murdering Kelsie Schelling back in 2013 in Pueblo, has been pushed to January 14th, 2020. Lucas was in a Pueblo courtroom on Thursday and he’s expected to return again on Friday. The trial was originally set for late July, but Lucas’ lawyers say they have new scientific evidence and more time is needed.

Lucas is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, 21-year old Kelsie Schelling, who is presumed dead but has not been located since she was last seen in Pueblo in February 2013 during a trip from Denver to see Lucas.

Kelsie Schelling’s case has lagged in public prominence recently due to the disappearance and suspected murder of similarly-named Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, another young woman who remains missing and is, like Schelling, believed to have been killed by her romantic partner despite the fact that the body of either of the women has been recovered.