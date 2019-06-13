Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

NASA-logo

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday a successful mission to the moon will cost the United States $20 to $30 billion. That’s on top of the space agency’s current budget.

NASA says that money will be needed to create a sustainable presence on the moon, and notes that it’s important if we ever want to travel to Mars.

Bridenstine says astronauts would have to stay on Mars for two years, and will use time on the moon to learn how to live and thrive in another world’s atmosphere.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

5:58 pm
Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

5:57 pm
Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

5:15 pm
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content