NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday a successful mission to the moon will cost the United States $20 to $30 billion. That’s on top of the space agency’s current budget.

NASA says that money will be needed to create a sustainable presence on the moon, and notes that it’s important if we ever want to travel to Mars.

Bridenstine says astronauts would have to stay on Mars for two years, and will use time on the moon to learn how to live and thrive in another world’s atmosphere.