Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrenders over alleged groping incident

NEW YORK – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrendered to police for questioning in an alleged groping incident.

He is charged with a misdemeanor count of forcible touching after a 29-year-old woman claims the actor grabbed her breast at a bar in New York on Sunday. A law enforcement source told CNN the woman “protested the unwanted touching” and argued with Gooding about the encounter.

Gooding has denied the accusation and his attorney, Mark Heller, says surveillance footage shows no criminal activity on the actor’s part. “In my 50 years almost of practicing law, I have never seen a case like this one because there is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Mr. Cuba Gooding Jr. after I have extensively, with my staff, reviewed the video of almost two hours, which reflects the entire event for which we are here today,” Heller said.

Gooding was taken to a court appearance shortly after he surrendered, where Heller said he would plead not guilty to the charge.