PASADENA, Calif. – Scientists from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory are building the next Mars rover, and, they are inviting you to watch the action.

The scientists, along with NASA, set up the “Seeing 2020” camera, to give the public a view on the progress.

The name “Seeing 2020” a reference to the rover’s launch window set for July 17, 2020

The rover set to reach Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.

Want to check out the feed?

WATCH NASA BUILD THE NEXT MARS ROVER