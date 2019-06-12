Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

AP – It’s been three years since a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

On June 12, 2016, Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside Pulse nightclub. Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff by SWAT team members. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

This has been the deadliest act of violence against LGBT people in the nation. At the time, the Pulse massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but a year later, a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest when 58 people were killed.

Lawmakers in Florida have proposed a plan to have Pulse designated as a national memorial, classifying it as part of The National Park System. If the bill goes through, it would allow the local nonprofit “One-Pulse Foundation” to retain control of construction.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday. He is asking Floridians to pause and remember the victims of the shooting.

