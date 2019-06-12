Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

EDMOND, OKLA (KFOR/NBC News) – An Oklahoma woman is in custody after she was caught on camera driving her car through a medical marijuana dispensary Tuesday.

57-year-old Leslie Peake has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police say Ziggyz Cannabis store manager Chase Uhl was in the back watching the surveillance video as the car slowly crashed through the front glass doors and continued at a slow speed until it smashed into the displays and wall at the back of the store.

“I didn’t know what to think at first, to be honest,” Uhl said, “and when I saw a BMW in the middle of the store, it was a little alarming.”

Peake was taken away in an ambulance, then later booked into jail. She has previous convictions, including a DUI in Oklahoma County.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2IFFYHm

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

1:01 pm
Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

12:31 pm
State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?

12:30 pm
Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary
News

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando
News

Three year anniversary of mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?
State of Growth

State of Growth: Are hospitals keeping up with demand in southern Colorado?

Scroll to top
Skip to content