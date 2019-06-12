Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada has become the first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests.

AB 132, signed by Governor Steve Sisolak, makes it unlawful for any Nevada employer to fail or refuse to hire someone if they test positive for marijuana.

There are some exceptions.

Those trying to become firefighters or EMT’s cannot test positive, as well as those applying for jobs that require someone to operate a motor vehicle or jobs with the federal government.

It also allows employees who are required to submit a screening test within the first 30 days of being hired the chance to take a second test, at the expense of the employee.

The law goes into effect January 2020.

(Story produced by KNTV)