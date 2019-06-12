Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK – Of all the holiday weekends during the summer season, Father’s Day weekend is the busiest at the Pueblo Reservoir. “Father’s Day is even busier and a little more harried, if you will, for the staff than even Memorial Day,” said Monique Mullis, Park Manager.

Mullis says every camp site is reserved for the holiday weekend. “You can make reservations in Colorado State Parks up to six months in advance, and in many cases, that was happening six months ago. People were making the reservations for this weekend,” Mullis said.

Mullis says to expect busy boat ramps and potentially lengthy wait times to get boats in and out of the water. Shore lines and the swim beach will likely be crowded. Whitewater kayakers will likely enjoy some extra space, though, on the Arkansas River below the spillway due to a ban in place for any non-whitewater crafts or inflatable tubes or rafts due to high water levels. “We definitely don’t want people on inner tubes and casual rafts on the river from the dam all the way down to the Otero County line,” Mullis said.