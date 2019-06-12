Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

As we ramp up for swim season, we’re watching out for your safety with some lifesaving tips.

Each day an average of 10 people drown in the U.S. In fact, drowning is the second leading cause of death among kids.

We want you to be worry-free in the water this summer. One of the best choices you can make is to invest in swim lessons! The younger kids start swimming the more confident they become in the water early on. It’s never too early to put your children in swim lessons. In fact, at Life Time kids can start lessons as early as 4 months.

If you’re heading to the pool with the family or friends follow the 25:10 rule. If someone can’t swim 25 ft without help, make sure an adult who can swim is within 10 feet at all times.

If you’re child can’t swim, wear a coast guard approved jacket – not floaties.

Experts also recommend you follow a 1:3 ratio. Have at least one swimmer for every 3 non-swimmers at the pool.

Always maintain visual contact – keeping an eye on your friends, family and kids is the best way to stay safe in the water! Finally – take breaks at least every 2 hours to rest and rehydrate.

Shayla Girardin

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
