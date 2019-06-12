Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Ft. Sill
Ft. Sill near Lawton, Oklahoma is the U.S. Army’s primary location for field artillery training and is also a Basic Training location for new recruits. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) – The federal government will be opening a facility at an Army base in Oklahoma to house migrant children and is considered a customs port in southern New Mexico as another option as existing shelters are overwhelmed.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement said Tuesday it’s dealing with a dramatic spike in the number of children crossing the border without parents. The facility at Fort Sill near Lawton, Oklahoma, would be capable of holding 1,400 kids.

Bases in Georgia and Montana were passed over, but officials also are weighing the possibility of establishing an emergency shelter at New Mexico’s Santa Teresa port of entry.

Under fire for the death of two children who went through the agency’s shelters, the agency says it must set up new facilities to accommodate new arrivals.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

