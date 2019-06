WOODLAND PARK – Woodland Park police appear to have surrounded a home in the 600 block of Pine Street, which is a block north of Memorial Park. A two-block area near the home is closed off. According to police, this is some type of domestic incident that involved gunshots.

Residents are being told to shelter in place, stay indoors and stay away from windows while they deal with the situation. This story is developing and we will update you as we learn more.