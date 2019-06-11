Target recalls toodler rain boots over choking hazard

NBC NEWS – Target is recalling 29,000 toddler rain boots.

The recall involves Cat & Jack “Lilia” rain boots in sizes five through 12. The unicorn horn on the boots can detach and potentially pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far there are 11 cases of the unicorn’s horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The rain boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online as well as Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019.

If you have a pair of these rain boots, immediately return them to any Target store for a full refund.