Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Houston high speed chase ends with million dollar meth bust

HOUSTON (KPRC/NBC News) – A high speed police chase through Houston, Texas ended with a massive drug bust Monday.

That chase began around 11:20 a.m. and ended after the driver became stuck in traffic.

“The speeds that he was going, the erratic driving that he was doing, it’s definitely dangerous for everybody that’s involved,” a Houston Police Department sergeant said.

A man in woman inside the vehicle were arrested on numerous charges.

Police said the chase was part of a narcotics investigation and that a search of the truck turned up 10 kilos of methamphetamine and some heroin valued at an estimated $1 million.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ZgDfLd

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

8:01 am
President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

7:54 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

Scroll to top
Skip to content