Disney releases trailer for “Frozen 2”

CNN – Don’t ever let it go! The first full trailer for “Frozen 2” dropped Tuesday morning.

The sequel to Disney’s 2013 hit takes Elsa and her sister Anna on a new journey that’s sure to keep old fans and bring in some new ones.

In the trailer, Elsa wants to find out why she can magically control snow but her sister Anna can’t. Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf also return to the screen to help Queen Elsa learn about her past.

“Frozen 2” marks the return of voice work by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, and follows one of the most successful animated movies in Disney’s history. The original 2013 film earned more than $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office.

The movie will also feature songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the married couple who won an Oscar for the best song from the first movie called “Let it go”.

“Frozen 2” hits theaters November 22, 2019.