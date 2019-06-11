Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular promotion … with some limitations.

The company is bringing back the Pay Your Age promotion, which allows customers to pay their age for a stuffed animal up to $29.

Last year, customers lined up at stores nationwide, some waiting for hours . More than 500,000 people visited Build-A-Bear Workshops on July 12, 2018 , prompting all stores to close early due to safety concerns.

This year, it’s all going to change.

The company announced its new Pay Your Age promotion and said that 200,000 guests will be chosen to receive a Pay Your Age ticket. To be eligible for a ticket, guests will have to enter online and join Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club . Those who receive a ticket will be able to visit a store during two redemption periods June 24 -June 28.

The deadline to enter for a ticket is June 16. Those who entered will receive an email by June 21 on whether they were given a ticket or not.

The company is also continuing their Count Your Candles birthday program. Customers can also enter the program’s sweepstakes for an opportunity to win a birthday party experience.

For more information, visit the Build-A-Bear website .