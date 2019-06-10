Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Tyson Foods, Inc., is recalling approximately 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with hard plastic. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the problem on June 5th, when Tyson Foods, told them about three consumer complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken fritter product. The chicken was primarily sold to institutions, including schools. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken fritter items were produced on February 28th, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to institutional foodservice locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.

There are currently no confirmed reports of problems related to anyone eating the chicken. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

There is a concern that some of the chicken may be in food service freezers. The frozen chicken needs to be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions or concerns about the recall, you can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Worth Sparkman, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs, at (479) 290-6358.

You can also read about the recall by clicking here.