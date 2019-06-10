Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE/NBC News) – A rash of strange killings and acts of cruelty involving animals has Bullitt County in Kentucky pet owners worried.

Sunnie Harrell says two of her three pet pigs were brutally beaten and now she’s trying to draw connections with similar abuse cases in the area.

She says one night she returned home from dinner and went to check on her pigs, Honey, Pigrawk and their baby Gypsy. All of them were trained therapy pigs that visit nursing homes and children.

“When I came to the gate and I didn’t hear them it didn’t register at that point,” Harrell explained. “Usually when I rattle the gate you start hearing them talk.”

Harrell found both Honey and Pigrawk were bloodied and battered beyond belief.

“We open up the door and the first pig closest to the door was Honey and she was obviously gone,” Harrell said. “And then Pigrawk was back in the corner and he was gone. Gypsy was sitting in the other corner just sitting there staring.”

Gypsy, the lone survivor, has some bruising and can be skittish around sudden movements. Harrell said Gypsy’s grief only makes her hurt stronger. “Whoever did this I have hate in my heart that I’ve never had before in my life,” she said.