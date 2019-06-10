Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lightning strike kills motorcyclist

(WESH)  A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by lightning while driving on Florida’s Interstate 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the lightning strike hit the driver around 2:15 p.m. Sunday as he rode southbound on I-95 near Ormond Beach. The strike cracked the 45-year-old’s helmet, sending him off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.

Authorities said the victim is from Charlotte, North Carolina, but they have not released his name.

Read more: http://bit.ly/31mAx92

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

7:40 pm
Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

7:30 pm
Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

6:48 pm
Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft
News

Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content