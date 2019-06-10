Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – Authorities say former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is hospitalized following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

David Ortiz
David Ortiz (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Dominican police officials said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Officials said Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, said his son was out of danger and there wasn’t any collateral damage, meaning no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

The Boston Red Sox said in a statement they were notified by Ortiz’s family that he sustained a gunshot wound to his “lower back/abdominal region” and that he is recovering. The team offered “all available resources to aid in his recovery.”

