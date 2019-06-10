Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers (also know as suppressors), just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away appeals from two Kansas men who were convicted of violating federal law regulating silencers. The men argued that the constitutional right “to keep and bear arms” includes silencers.

Kansas and seven other states joined in a court filing urging the justices to hear the appeal. The states said the

Glock with suppresor
Glock pistol fitted with a suppressor, accompanied by 2 magazines. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

court should affirm that the Second Amendment protects “silencers and other firearms accessories.”

President Donald Trump’s administration asked the court to stay out of the case and leave the convictions in place.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

