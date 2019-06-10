Changing Winds for Your Tuesday

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tonight’s Forecast:

The Centennial State is taking a break from the rough weather to a enjoy a few days of early spring-like conditions! Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with breezy south winds at 15-20 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Winds will shift by the afternoon on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the region. Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Pikes Peak region and lower to mid-80s for Pueblo and the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 78; Low – 47. Becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Mostly Sunny skies on Tuesday with afternoon clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

PUEBLO: High – 85; Low – 50.  Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Mostly clear on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region and shift our winds from the south to the north. Highs in the mid 80s.

CANON CITY: High – 83; Low – 46. Clear tonight with light winds and lows in the mid-40s. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds as well as light winds and warm temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 69; Low – 40. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 40. Partly cloudy skies with light winds and very nice temps.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Sunny on Tuesday with afternoon clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

PLAINS: High –80s; Low – 40s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly clear on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region and shift our winds from the south to the north. Highs in the mid 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 40s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

On Wednesday a secondary cold front will usher in a direct shot of cooler air from the north, cooling us off to highs in the lower 70s, but, skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. It’s Thursday – Sunday where we start to see a change in our sky conditions. Despite the jet stream providing us a ridge of high pressure and a warming trend, there are a few upper level disturbances moving through the Rockies. With a lower level influx of moisture on the Eastern Plains and daytime heating, thunderstorms will once again be introduced into the forecast, some of which could produce heavy rainfall.

