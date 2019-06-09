Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday will be dramatically different from Saturday! A cold front moved through during the overnight and with wind gusts around 40-50 mph, it did not go unnoticed! Strong winds will continue early on Sunday morning but will settle down by lunchtime. The direction of the wind plays an important role in cloud coverage. With a Northeast/East wind, Southern Colorado will be under mostly cloudy to completely overcast skies. A few light showers are possible along the Eastern mountains and I-25 corridor. Afternoon highs will struggle to hit the lower 60s for many, upper 50s for the Pikes Peak Region and near 50 for the Tri-Lakes.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 62; Low – 45. Partly Sunny to completely overcast with a few peaks of sun and a few light sprinkles possible late in the day.

PUEBLO: High – 65; Low – 51. Mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for a late afternoon rain shower.

CANON CITY: High – 67; Low – 52. Partly sunny and cool with a slight chance for a late afternoon rain shower.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 52; Low – 40. Mostly cloudy and colder with a slight chance for an afternoon thunder shower.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 50s. Partly Sunny to completely overcast with a few peaks of sun and a few light sprinkles possible late in the day.

PLAINS: High – 60s; Low – 50s. Mostly cloudy to start and becoming partly cloudy late in the day with breezy winds at times.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Partly Sunny to completely overcast with a few peaks of sun.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

We start to clear things out on Monday as sunshine returns, but it will take a few days to return to 80-degree afternoon high temperatures. A series of small disturbances move through the atmosphere and bring slight chances for afternoon showers and storms each day, but overall, the atmosphere becomes more stable for the first half of the week as the Jet Stream develops a ridge over top of us. Hot temperatures return for the end of the work week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.