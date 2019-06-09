Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Three children die after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a third child has died after a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan.

Two children, ages 6 and 2 years old, died at the scene of Friday evening’s crash. State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press that a 4-year-old later died at a hospital.

Reed says the pickup truck’s driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, of Angola, Indiana, faces charges of driving while intoxicated causing death and other counts.

The crash happened in Branch County’s Algansee Township, near Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio and home to some Amish communities.

Police say all seven people in the carriage, including two adults and five children, were ejected in the crash. One child and a woman are hospitalized with serious injuries.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

3:06 pm
Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

1:39 pm
Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital

12:47 pm
Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side
Covering Colorado

Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital
News

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital

Scroll to top
Skip to content