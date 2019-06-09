San Juan Thunder to Start the Work Week

Today’s Forecast:

After a fall-like day in Southern Colorado, we’re about due for a warm up! Tonight, the upslope slow will continue, but with high pressure moving in and the amount of moisture decreasing, the cloud cover won’t be as thick. Partly cloudy by morning with overnight lows in the lower 40s. The record low temp for this date is 37 in the Springs and it looks like we’ll stay a few degrees above that.

On Monday, high pressure will continue sliding south into New Mexico. As it does so, south winds will pick up on the back side and reintroduce some moisture into the San Juan Mountains and Southern Colorado. Combined with a weak upper level disturbance, we’ll have isolated thunderstorms developing in the south-central mountains by the afternoon. This cold airmass is stable enough that any storms that try to move into the plains will be short lived. Highs on Monday will be warmer by about 10 degrees – lower 70s for the Springs, upper 70s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 74; Low – 40. Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the low 40s – hovering a few degrees above the record low. Mostly sunny on Monday with light winds and a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

PUEBLO: High – 77; Low – 45. Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: High – 77; Low – 45. Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Monday with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm moving from the San Louis Valley.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 66; Low – 34. Clearing tonight with temperatures in the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy tonight with gentle winds and cool lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies with light winds on Monday with warming temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly Cloudy tonight, becoming mostly clear with lows in the 40s. Increasing cloud on Monday with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm and highs in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Stable air remains in place for Tuesday before another cold front is introduced for Wednesday. That’ll drop our afternoon highs once again and introduce a chance for thunderstorms. By Thursday, a healthy chance for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will move into the mountains and stick with us through the weekend. Another trough is poised to set up on the West Coast and send ripples of energy our way, igniting the skies with some lightning and rain. Keep your ears peeled about localized mountain flooding, both from thunderstorm activity and snow melt as it will increase throughout the work week.