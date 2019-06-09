Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

(AP) – Chris Pratt says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.
He announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.
He says they were married Saturday in a ceremony that was “intimate, moving and emotional.”
Pratt is perhaps best known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and on the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.
The pair began dating last summer.
Within a half-hour, the post had over 1.1 million likes, including from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.