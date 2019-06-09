Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

(AP) – Chris Pratt says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.

He announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

He says they were married Saturday in a ceremony that was “intimate, moving and emotional.”

Pratt is perhaps best known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and on the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

The pair began dating last summer.

Within a half-hour, the post had over 1.1 million likes, including from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Associated Press

