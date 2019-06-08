“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

COLORADO SPRING – Volunteers were out across southern Colorado Saturday to help clean up local parks.

The “Organization of Westside Neighbors” teamed up with a local resident to organize a clean up of Cucharras Park in Old Colorado City.

The idea started when Tim Tackett noticed there were no shooting squares on basketball hoops at the park. He had planned to do it himself, but the idea eventually turned into Saturday’s “Cucharras Park Paint Party.”

“I think it’s really exciting to see the neighbors come together to pitch in and help out, and it really seems like a good sense of community today,” said organizer Sara Vass.

O.W.N. and the city Parks Department helped donate the paint and other materials used for the event. Tackett and O.W.N. hope to plan similar events at parks across Old Colorado City this summer.