A Sunny Saturday, T’Storms on Plains

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot one for many of us as we wake up to clear skies and warm sunshine. With an approaching cold front from the north, it’s a good opportunity to take advantage of the one really nice day this weekend! Highs today in the 80s for Colorado Springs with lower 90s in Pueblo and the Plains. As the cold front moves in late this afternoon, there is a marginal risk for severe weather along the Kansas border. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may form along the Palmer Ridge as well early this evening.

As the front moves through tonight, clouds thicken up and usher in cooler temperatures. With cooler air comes atmospheric stability, but also mostly cloudy skies and scattered light rain showers. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 84; Low – 47. Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in Northern El Paso County from 3pm-9pm.

PUEBLO: High – 91; Low – 51. Mostly sunny skies with light winds and hot afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High –88; Low – 52. Sunny skies with passing clouds as well as light winds and warm temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 74; Low – 40. Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s/80s; Low – 40s. Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm from 3pm-9pm.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 50s. Increasing clouds with a marginal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm along the Kansas border and north of Bent county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds and light winds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Sunday will be the coldest and potentially cloudiest day of the next week. With an upslope flow behind this next cold front, cloud cover will be a bit more widespread. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, especially in the Wet Mountains and Raton Mesa. If you want warmer weather, head into the mountains and the San Louis Valley where they will reach highs into the 70s. We’ll be struggling to get out of the 60s and 70s!

Monday-Wednesday sees a return of abundant sunshine and more stable conditions. Temperatures will slowly start to climb back into the 60s, 70s and eventually 80s as we begin to introduce the chance for thunderstorms again later in the week.