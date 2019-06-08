A Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday will be dramatically different from Saturday! A cold front is moving through the area this evening, bring a slight chance of isolated showers to the Palmer Ridge. Otherwise, partly cloudy to start the evening with increasing clouds later on. Winds will be gusty during the overnight as well. Lows in the lower 50s. Believe it or not, some places will see warmer overnight lows than afternoon highs for Sunday!

With a strong North/Northeast wind on Sunday, Southern Colorado will be under mostly cloudy to completely overcast skies. Scattered light rain showers are possible along the Wet Mountains and Raton Mesa early Sunday morning as winds create an upslope effect. As the winds turn from the East, the I-25 corridor will see an enhanced upslope effect, keeping things mostly cloudy for Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will struggle in the lower 60s for many, upper 50s for the Pikes Peak Region and near 50 for the Tri-Lakes.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 62; Low – 45. Increasing clouds tonight with isolated chances for rain showers in norther El Paso County. Lows in the 40s.

PUEBLO: High – 65; Low – 51. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy to start Sunday with a few peaks of sun by the afternoon – and Colder!! Highs only in the mid 60s.

CANON CITY: High – 67; Low – 52. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy to start Sunday with a few peaks of sun by the afternoon. A slight chance for an isolated rain shower is possible. Much colder for Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 52; Low – 40. Mostly cloudy and cool with lows near 40. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a slight chance for a late day shower or rumble of thunder. Highs only in the lower 50s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 50s. Increasing clouds tonight with isolated rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Cloudy and a chance for morning and late day isolated rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

PLAINS: High – 60s; Low – 50s. Mostly cloudy and windy during the overnight hours. Lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun late in the day, highs in the 60s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Mostly cloudy and cool winds with lows in the 40s. Scattered rain showers early Sunday morning with partial clearing late. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

We start to clear things out on Monday as sunshine returns, but it will take a few days to return to 80-degree afternoon high temperatures. A series of small disturbances move through the atmosphere and bring slight chances for afternoon showers and storms each day, but overall, the atmosphere becomes mroe stable for the first half of the week as the Jet Stream develops a ridge over top of us. Hot temperatures return for the end of the work week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.