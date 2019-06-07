Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wildfire near Phoenix grows to 5,000 acres

June 7, 2019

CAVE CREEK, AZ – Crews are battling a wildfire near Phoenix that had grown to nearly 5,000 acres Friday evening.

The fire started Friday according to Phoenix media, and officials from Tonto National Forest said it is believed to be human-caused.

Multiple air tankers, including two DC-10s, are being used to fight the fire.

Radar from the National Weather Service detected smoke from the fire more than 10,000 feet above the ground.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
