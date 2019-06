GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager fell to her death while rappelling in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says 18-year-old Lauren Guthrie, of Greenwood Village, fell just west of Tunnel 5 on Thursday afternoon. The accident was witnessed and reported by several other climbers in the area.

Guthrie was a recent high school graduate.

Investigators have not released any details about how Guthrie fell.