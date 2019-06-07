Paradise High School students celebrate an important milestone

(KCRA/NBC News) Students from California’s Paradise High School got together Thursday for a celebration that for many caps off a catastrophic year.

When the Camp Fire tore through Northern California earlier this year 900 of the 980 students at the school lost their homes.

The high school was not damaged, but the students had to attend a school in nearby Chico.

Thursday’s graduation was held at their home school.

“To know that Paradise still exists, and we’re still a family, and we’re still strong, and we’re graduating on our home field, it just means the world to me and its indescribable, almost,” said graduate Jaycee Brawley.

