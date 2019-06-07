Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ohio doctor charged with murder for 25 overdose deaths

OHIO (WCMH) – A critical-care doctor was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against Dr. William Husel, 43, represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Hussel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical license after the allegations against him began to surface. An internal hospital investigation found that he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital.

