NASA to allow tourists to visit the International Space Center

(NBC News) – NASA is making it possible for a select few to take a mind-blowing once-in-a-lifetime trip.

The space agency announced Friday it’s opening the International Space Station to visitors as early as next year.

So-called “Private astronauts” can spend up to 30 days in orbit, as long as they can afford the big price tag. A round-trip flight will cost about $58 million.

Reservations will also be hard to come by as NASA says only two visitors can go every year.

“If you look at the pricing, and you add it up — back of the napkin — it would be roughly about $35,000 a night, per astronaut, but it won’t come with any Hilton or Marriott points,” said NASA Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit. “This is an opportunity for private astronauts to be inside [the] station doing their own research and development.”

To qualify for the trip visitors also need to be in excellent shape. They’ll have to meet the same medical standards and training as regular astronauts.