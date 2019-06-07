May was U.S.’s second wettest month on record

(CNN Newsource) – If it seems like there have been more floods and tornadoes than normal lately, there’s a good reason.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, May was the second wettest month in the U.S. since record-keeping began 125 years ago.

NOAA also says the past 12 month period has been the wettest ever recorded.

Part of that is due to massive thunderstorms that also produced more than 500 tornadoes. The three-year average is less than half that number.

The wettest month on record is also a May, set four years ago in 2015.

There was even more wacky weather last month. Duluth, Minnesota, got more snow than any other May in history while Denver saw its snowiest May in 44 years.