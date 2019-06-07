If you just can’t get enough of “Baby Shark,” we have a surprise for you

Sometimes, the most annoying songs just don’t fade away (Sorry, we’re not that lucky)-They become a new TV show. Nickelodeon is now teaming up with Baby Shark creator Pinkfong to create a new animated show based on yes, the song.

“Baby Shark is one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Since the song debuted on YouTube back in November 2015 it has amassed 2.9 billion views becoming the 9th most watched YouTube video ever. If you’re not familiar with the song, please enjoy the video. Though, I’m thinking many of you may not thank me for the pleasure.