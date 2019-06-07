Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

If you just can’t get enough of “Baby Shark,” we have a surprise for you

Sometimes, the most annoying songs just don’t fade away (Sorry, we’re not that lucky)-They become a new TV show. Nickelodeon is now teaming up with Baby Shark creator Pinkfong to create a new animated show based on yes, the song.

“Baby Shark is one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Since the song debuted on YouTube back in November 2015 it has amassed 2.9 billion views becoming the 9th most watched YouTube video ever. If you’re not familiar with the song, please enjoy the video. Though, I’m thinking many of you may not thank me for the pleasure.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
More News
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

1:21 pm
Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix

1:16 pm
Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund

1:12 pm
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix
News

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund
News

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund

Scroll to top
Skip to content