18-year old driver dies after Thursday night crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – An 18-year old Colorado Springs man is dead after he lost control of his car and crashed into the backyard of a home. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Highland Vista Rd. and Peterson Rd.

The teen is identified as Sebastian Warren. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators say Warren was wearing his seatbelt and they believe that speed was a factor in the crash. This is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 20 traffic fatalities.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.