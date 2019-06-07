Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

ELMONT, NY – Saturday is the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes.

Up to 90,000 spectators could be in attendance for the horse race, held in Elmont, NY.

The favorite to win is a horse named Tacitus, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and was upgraded to third after the winner was disqualified. Tacitus skipped last month’s Preakness Stakes.

Last year Justify won the Triple Crown, but that’s not a possibility this year since Kentucky Derby winner Country House did not run in the Preakness.

Post time for the Preakness is 4:37 p.m. Mountain Time. Coverage on KOAA 5 starts at 2 p.m.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

10:20 pm
Wildfire near Phoenix grows to 5,000 acres

Wildfire near Phoenix grows to 5,000 acres

9:54 pm
Public meetings on the future of D60 high schools

Public meetings on the future of D60 high schools

9:48 pm
151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday
News

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

Wildfire near Phoenix grows to 5,000 acres
News

Wildfire near Phoenix grows to 5,000 acres

Public meetings on the future of D60 high schools
Covering Colorado

Public meetings on the future of D60 high schools

Scroll to top
Skip to content