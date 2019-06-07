151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

ELMONT, NY – Saturday is the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes.

Up to 90,000 spectators could be in attendance for the horse race, held in Elmont, NY.

The favorite to win is a horse named Tacitus, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and was upgraded to third after the winner was disqualified. Tacitus skipped last month’s Preakness Stakes.

Last year Justify won the Triple Crown, but that’s not a possibility this year since Kentucky Derby winner Country House did not run in the Preakness.

Post time for the Preakness is 4:37 p.m. Mountain Time. Coverage on KOAA 5 starts at 2 p.m.