No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

NORTH CAROLINA (WCNC) – A jewelery company is taking heat on social media after a uniformed deputy was denied entrance to a North Carolina store because of his gun.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says the deputy was on his lunch break when he tried to pick up an engagement ring he was having sized at Kay Jewelers in Statesville.

When the deputy walked into the store, Sheriff Campbell says the manager turned him away because of his service weapon. Campbell says the store manager told the deputy to come back when he was unarmed.

“The deputy would never be able to disarm,” said Campbell. “It’s against our policy in uniform ’cause what if somebody else comes to him for help? Or what if he had disarmed and a robbery happened?”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2K7KlOT

