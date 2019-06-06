Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs

(NBC News) Negotiators will return to the White House Thursday in an effort to reach a deal that would curb illegal immigration at the U.S. – Mexico border and avoid President Trump’s threatened tariffs.

The proposed five percent tariffs, which could start on Monday, would increase at regular intervals, eventually reaching 25 percent if no deal is reached by October.

A senior Trump administration official says Mexico is offering more troops and a crackdown on drugs crossing the border. On Wednesday the Trump team said that’s not enough.

The White House wants all detainees held in Mexico and faster deportations to their home countries.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are worried the tariffs will backfire and damage the U.S. economy.

Customs and Border Protection says more than 144,000 immigrants crossed the border last month, most of them illegally, and most of them are families.

