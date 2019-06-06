Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Apple is recalling more than 800,000 three-prong wall plug adapters due to electric shock risk.

The white, three-prong adapters were included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit sold before February of 2015.

Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers receiving shocks.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plug adapters and contact Apple for a free replacement.

Consumer Contact: Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or online at www.apple.com, click on Support and then click on Apple Three-Prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program at the bottom of the page.