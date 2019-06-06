Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Apple is recalling more than 800,000 three-prong wall plug adapters due to electric shock risk.

The white, three-prong adapters were included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit sold before February of 2015.

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers receiving shocks.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plug adapters and contact Apple for a free replacement.

Consumer Contact: Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or online at www.apple.com, click on Support and then click on Apple Three-Prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program at the bottom of the page.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

11:21 am
Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

11:12 am
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

10:04 am
CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs
Covering Colorado

CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
News

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

Scroll to top
Skip to content