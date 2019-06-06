Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
97-year-old vet jumps into Normandy, 75 years after D-Day

FRANCE (AP) – A 97-year-old U.S. veteran has parachuted into Normandy – 75 years after he made the same journey on D-Day.

Tom Rice of San Diego was among some 200 parachutists who filled the Normandy skies for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. They were honoring the airborne soldiers who jumped into gunfire and death ahead of the June 6, 1944, seaborne invasion.

Their engines throbbing, C-47 transporters dropped group after group of parachutists.

Rice said afterward, “it went perfect, perfect jump.” He continued, “I feel great. I’d go up and do it all again.”

He jumped in a tandem into roughly the same area he landed in on D-Day, outside of Carentan, a Normandy town among the main objectives for the Allied paratroopers on D-Day.

