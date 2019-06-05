Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Red Cross offers CPR classes in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

It’s CPR Awareness Week and in case of an emergency the Red Cross wants you to be ready!

When time is critical it’s so important to know CPR and how to respond.

Many people worry they may crack a rib if they try CPR on someone who is unconscious. Keep in mind, a cracked rib isn’t life threatening, but cardiac arrest is. That’s why learning CPR is so important!

To perform CPR, first check to see if there’s a pulse and the person is breathing. If there is no breathing or pulse in 10 seconds then start chest compressions. To do this, place the heel of one hand on the center of the persons chest and place your other hand on top. Make sure your elbows are straight and keep your shoulders are above your hands. Then use your upper body weight to push straight down on the chest about 2 inches and do that at least 100 times a minute.

It’s easy to get certified! The Red Cross is offering classes all month long. Find out how to register here.

Shayla Girardin

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
