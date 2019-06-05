Powerball winner played using numbers from fortune cookie

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.

WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend’s $344.6 million jackpot.

66-year-old Charles W. Jackson says he played the numbers from the fortune cookie without even knowing the Powerball jackpot amount. (WRAL/NBC)

Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.

Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he’d won a lot more. He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn’t watch television news.

