McConnell splits with President Trump over Mexico tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexico are avoided, saying Republicans are “not fans of tariffs.”

The Kentucky Republican told reporters he’s hopeful that U.S. talks with a Mexican delegation will be “fruitful” and that the tariffs “will not kick in.” He added that “there’s not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.”

Trump is threatening to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports next week unless the country does more to stem illegal migration. Under Trump’s proposal, the tariffs would rise to 25% by October. Some Republicans have talked of trying to block the tariffs, a move Trump warned would be “foolish.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he believes Trump will ultimately back down on the tariffs “when he sees what a dumb move he has made.”

Mexico says it thinks there’s likely to be an agreement Wednesday, but Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Tuesday his team will also be ready for a non-agreement scenario.

Ebrard arrived in Washington last weekend to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mexico calls the potential tariff hurtful to both economies and useless to slow down the flow of Central Americans migrating north.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)