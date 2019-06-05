Denver Sheriff’s Deputy charged with federal drug crimes

DENVER – According to the Department of Justice, a Denver Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

Both the deputy, 46-year-old Sylvia Montoya, and another individual, 36-year-old Timothy Spikes have been charged. Spikes is also facing a federal firearm charge, according to the DOJ.

According to the DOJ, both Montoya and Spikes knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more or crack cocaine, five grams or more of methamphetamine, and maintained a residence for the purposed of distributing those drugs. That residence was an apartment in Lakewood, Colorado.

The DOJ said Spikes also possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it. He is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony crime.

If convicted, both Montoya and Spikes face no less than 10 years and not more than life in prison for some of the charges. Other charges carry a penalty of no more than 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

At a detention hearing on Tuesday, Montoya was released on bond. Spikes was ordered to be held in custody without bond.