WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

LONDON (AP) – President Donald Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing St. in London.

May and her husband. Philip, greeted Trump and first lady Melania Trump and the foursome posed for photographs. Protesters demonstrating against Trump’s visit gathered up the street.

May is to step down Friday as head of her Conservative Party over her failure to secure Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The leaders are discussing a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once the U.K. leaves the European Union and Britain’s decision about whether Chinese telecoms firm Huawei can work on parts of the country’s new 5G wireless communications network. The U.S. wants allies to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks over fears it could let the Chinese government gain access to data.

U.K. Security Minister Ben Wallace says the government hasn’t made a final decision, but that Huawei should be given a chance because the British “believe in fair play.”

But former Foreign Secretary William Hague wrote in the Daily Telegraph that Washington wants the U.K. to join the United States in adopting a more comprehensive ban.

Meanwhile, protesters against the state visit inflated the 20-foot-tall Trump baby blimp Tuesday across from the Houses of Parliament. Organizers have permission from police to fly it for two hours.

The inflatable depicting Trump as a screaming baby in a diaper made its debut last July during the president’s working visit to the U.K. It has since featured at anti-Trump protests around the world.

Thousands of protesters are expected to march in London..

