Southwest Airlines begins 72-hour sale Tuesday

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines kicked off its semi-annual 72-hour sale Tuesday!

The airline is offering discounted fares to numerous destinations until the end of the day Thursday.

While Southwest does not fly out of Colorado Springs or Pueblo, you can reach numerous nonstop destinations from Denver International Airport.

According to Southwest.com one-way discounted fares are available from DIA to the following destinations:

Denver to Albuquerque, NM starting at $79

Denver to Amarillo, TX starting at $144

Denver to Atlanta, GA starting at $109

Denver to Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $139

Denver to Charlotte, NC starting at $178

Denver to Columbus, OH starting at $129

Denver to Corpus Christi, TX starting at $169

Denver to Detroit, MI starting at $99

Denver to Greenville/Spartanburg, SC starting at $173

Denver to Harlingen, TX starting at $155

Denver to Hartford, CT starting at $149

Denver to Jacksonville, FL starting at $129

Denver to Kansas City, MO starting at $79

Denver to Las Vegas, NV starting at $79

Denver to Long Beach, CA starting at $79

Denver to Long Island/Islip, NY starting at $189

Denver to Los Angeles, CA starting at $79

Denver to Louisville, KY starting at $99

Denver to Lubbock, TX starting at $49

Denver to New York/Newark, NJ starting at $149

Denver to New York (LaGuardia), NY starting at $129

Denver to Oklahoma City, OK starting at $69

Denver to Orlando, FL starting at $129

Denver to Philadelphia, PA starting at $129

Denver to Pittsburgh, PA starting at $129

Denver to Raleigh/Durham, NC starting at $129

Denver to Richmond, VA starting at $157

Denver to San Antonio, TX starting at $99

Denver to San Diego, CA starting at $99

Denver to San Francisco, CA starting at $79

Denver to San Jose, CA starting at $99

Denver to St. Louis, MO starting at $99

Denver to Washington (Dulles), DC starting at $119

As with most of these sales, restrictions to apply. Fares must be purchased between June 4 and June 6 at 11:59 p.m Pacific Time. Travel is limited to Aug. 20 through December 18. There are blackouts for Labor Day Weekend and during the holidays. Fares are nonrefundable.

CLICK HERE to view a full list of restrictions.