Coca-Cola offering $10,000 for winner of new Freestyle flavor contest

ATLANTA – Coca-Cola is offering creative fans a chance to win $10,000 to come up with a new soda flavor!

From now until the end of June, Coke is asking people to visit a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine to come up with a winning combination.

To enter, you have to share photos of the drink and a detailed description of your creation on Twitter or Instagram and include “#MakeYourMixContest”

While creative combinations are encouraged, Coca-Cola is not allowing users to use more than three different beverages in their recipes.

Coca-Cola will narrow down submissions to five finalists, and those creations will be available for other consumers to try between Aug. 25 and Nov. 4. The mix that is poured the most will win the prize!

People who participate in the contest can submit up to 10 total submissions. CLICK HERE for more information and Freestyle locations.

